ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Martin Earns Back-To-Back ACC Player of Week Honors

miamihurricanes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORAL GABLES, Fla. – For the second straight week, University of Miami men’s tennis player Dan Martin was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league Tuesday. Martin is the first Hurricane to earn back-to-back player of the week honors since Luigi...

miamihurricanes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi State starting guard Shakeel Moore enters transfer portal

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore is entering the transfer portal, according to reports. He is the eighth player — seventh scholarship player — from last season's roster to enter the portal. With Iverson Molinar testing the NBA waters and Garrison Brooks out of eligibility, that left new head coach Chris Jans with nine open scholarships.
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#University Of Miami#Canada#Acc#Top 125
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina Football: Tar Heels' 2022 Schedule Analysis

So much was expected of North Carolina in 2021. Coming off an Orange Bowl season, with Sam Howell back at quarterback, the Tar Heels were the consensus favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division and found themselves in many top 10s. But a setback in the season opener to Virginia Tech got things going in the wrong direction and six more losses ensued.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High Point Enterprise

Wolfpack takes on HPU at Truist Point

HIGH POINT — Six members of N.C. State’s baseball team will be playing close to home tonight when the Wolfpack takes on High Point University at Truist Point stadium at 6:35. Noah Soles, Chris Villaman and Logan Whitaker were standouts at Ledford. Jacob Cozart played at Wesleyan Chrstian,...
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer point guard backs out of joining Clemson

Transfer Jaelin Llewellyn has reopened his recruitment six days after Clemson basketball officially announced the addition of the former Princeton point guard. “I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options,” Llewellyn said on Twitter. As a first-team-all-Ivy League guard last season, Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. The announcement comes days after Clemson lost the second assistant coach this offseason in Kareem Richardson, who is moving to North Carolina State. The first assistant on the move was Antonio Reynolds Dean, who was with the Tigers for the past five years and left for Georiga on April 12. With the loss of former Clemson guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, Llewellyn reopening his recruitment adds salt to a wound the Tigers had started to heal. pic.twitter.com/uwWneAOlI6 — jaelin llewellyn (@13jaelin) April 20, 2022 List What we learned from Clemson's spring game
CLEMSON, SC
Journal Inquirer

Diggins will transfer from UConn to UMass

Rahsool Diggins has found a new basketball home. The UConn freshman guard who announced recently that he planned to transfer from the school, committed to UMass Monday. Former South Carolina and Kansas State coach Frank Martin was hired as the Minutemen’s head coach March 25. A 6-foot-2 point guard...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy