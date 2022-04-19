ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen accused of molesting 5-year-old girl in Lake Jackson park

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6vd1_0fE2C1EP00

A teenage boy is charged after allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl at a park in Lake Jackson on Monday.

The video above is from a previous report.

At about 12:30 p.m., Lake Jackson police responded to a call of possible sexual assault in progress at the restroom area in MacLean Park located at 93 Lake Road.

A caller told police a 15-year-old boy inappropriately touched the girl in the restroom before heading toward the recreation center. He was quickly located by officers and taken into custody, according to police.

Police say the teen was charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, due to the age of the victim, and injury to a child, a third-degree felony, for contact he reportedly had with another child in the same area.

The boy was later taken to the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

SEE ALSO: Children leave park with stranger in scary social experiment

Comments / 1

Johnny Jones
3d ago

Why did the parent not walk the little girl to the restroom and wait outside until she was finished? How did the teenage boy get inside the restroom?

Reply
3
