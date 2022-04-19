Persistent rain for Wednesday

We are tracking our next chance for showers & storms for Friday. Overall, the severe set-up isn't the greatest on Friday, as we'll be dealing with early showers & clouds, which will limit how warm & how much instability we will see by the afternoon. The chances for severe weather will increase as you head west, meaning our local communities along and especially west of I-35 have the better opportunity to see a few strong/severe storms later Friday afternoon & evening. Should any storm become severe, damaging wind and large hail look to be the primary threats, along with pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning. We aren't too concerned with a widespread severe weather event, but be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & on line leading up to this threat of severe weather, and especially on Friday, as the storms are rumbling through.

