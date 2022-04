The Berkner High School PTA is hosting a public forum March 29 for candidates in the Richardson ISD board of trustees election for District 2. The forum is scheduled to be held in the Berkner High School Auditorium, which is located at 1600 E. Spring Valley Road. The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will include moderated topics as well as opportunities for residents to ask questions.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO