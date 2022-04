EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People will have an opportunity to dispose of items at a discounted cost or free cost soon during Eau Claire’s Clean Sweep in May. According to a social post by Eau Claire County Recycling & Sustainability, on May 21 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. people will have an opportunity to drop off their electronics or household hazardous waste for a reduced price and many items will be free to dispose of.

