ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hooray! We can finally take off our masks! Did you hear that, Gov. Hochul?

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n1lU_0fE28iwE00
A federal judge has voided the CDC's transit mask mandate. EPA

If the cheers that broke out on planes as passengers learned they could finally remove their masks weren’t sign enough, the Biden team’s indecision about appealing federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s decision striking down the CDC’s transit mask mandate is further proof the ruling was long overdue.

Hallelujah!

Mizelle found the “arbitrary and capricious” mask mandate “exceeds” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority, and also ruled that the CDC illegally denied the public a chance to comment on and criticize its mask rule.

She didn’t add (since it was irrelevant to the legal case) that it stopped making any sense long, long ago. There was never any science behind the claim in President Joe Biden’s January 2021 executive order that mask-wearing “can mitigate the risk of travelers spreading COVID-19,” followed two weeks later by the CDC rule. No authoritative scientific studies have ever found hard evidence that everyday masks stop the spread of the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6K2X_0fE28iwE00
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is still urging citizens to wear masks “in settings where required.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412mAT_0fE28iwE00
Masks are still required on subways in New York City.

All the mandate did was make folks uncomfortable (and needlessly fearful) and trigger fights aboard planes. Thank goodness the courts have stepped up to rein in the madness, as they did on the CDC’s “no-sail” order to the cruise-ship industry, Biden’s never-ending ban on evictions and his private-worker vax mandate.

Some COVID hysterics won’t let go: A few airports still insist on masking. In New York, the MTA is requiring them on subways, buses, Metro North and the Long Island Rail Road because Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Health Department still hasn’t caught up with reality.

Nor has Hochul herself, who offered this anti-science tweet: “Do your part to keep your neighbors safe. . . wear a mask in settings where required, like on public transit and in health care facilities.”

Judge Mizelle noted that if Congress had intended to grant the CDC the authority it claims, the agency’s power “would be breathtaking.” Indeed, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that government leaders don’t get limitless power — and shouldn’t, as their orders (e.g., for sweeping lockdowns or sending COVID patients to nursing homes) have done tremendous harm to both the economy and public health.

The New York Times is pointing to “experts,” like Saskia Popescu, who call the ruling “very, very concerning” as COVID cases again start to rise. Even though COVID hospitalizations and deaths are still very low — and, again, there’s scant evidence masks could curb the spread.

Good for Mayor Eric Adams for so far resisting such lunacy, despite the scaremongering. Last Friday, Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said the city should consider reinstating mask mandates for schools and vaccine proof for places like restaurants if the risk level reaches “medium,” which he expected to happen this week. Adams should demand guidance that’s more based on science — or find a new health commissioner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282kBK_0fE28iwE00
President Joe Biden has not committed to appealing Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Cdc#Covid
MSNBC

Team Trump’s latest loss in a non-disclosure case is costly

When Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aid in Donald Trump’s White House, wrote a book about her experiences, the former president was more than disappointed. In fact, the Republican sued his former ally, insisting she’d signed a nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 campaign, and the book violated its terms.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy