New Haven biotech to create new subsidiary focused on cancer drugs

(BPT) - Sponsored and Developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Receiving a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease (PD) can be a life-changing event, and navigating care options throughout the course of this neurodegenerative disorder can be overwhelming for people with PD and their loved ones. A PD diagnosis requires lifelong management of the disease and ongoing communication with healthcare providers to address each person’s unique experience with PD. As the disease progresses and symptoms evolve, some people with PD may become discouraged by the misperception that little can be done to address symptoms associated with disease progression. Fortunately, that isn’t the case, and people with PD should continue to speak with their care teams about their concerns.1,2,3 Healthcare professionals can provide guidance on care plans for people with PD, including treatment options and lifestyle adjustments, based on symptoms.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO