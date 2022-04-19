ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin out for rest of season after core-muscle surgery

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwHAx_0fE27SIl00
Apr 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates down the ice during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin recorded 20:29 of ice-time during Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

He won't be back in the lineup again until this fall.

According to Mike G. Morreale of the NHL's website, Larkin underwent core-muscle surgery Monday and will be out for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old is expected to need eight-to-10 weeks of recovery time but should be good to go for the start of training camp.

"I think early there was a pain management and then at some point it just became where it just felt like the right thing," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill explained about an issue that bothered Larkin for the majority of the campaign. "I don't want to speak for Dylan, but it felt like the right thing to do for him to have it done. He tried to grind through I think as long as he could. Now hopefully he can get himself healthy and the expectation is that you might miss some training but ultimately he'll have plenty of time for that and should be ready to go next year."

According to ESPN stats, Larkin currently leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and 69 points tallied across 71 games this season. Detroit was eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month and has just six contests remaining on the schedule.

The Red Wings play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Giants Looking To Trade 2021 First Round WR that Packers Had Interest in

The New York Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney. They have reportedly been making calls to see what they can get for their 2021 first-round pick. Toney has opted not to take part in the team’s voluntary offseason program under new coach Brian Daboll, which could serve as the last straw for the Giants.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Status of Seahawks RB Chris Carson still unknown after neck surgery

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson appeared in just four games this past season before he was initially sidelined with a neck injury, and head coach Pete Carroll suggested in late October that Carson may not return before the completion of the campaign. Carroll was proven right, as Carson ultimately elected to undergo season-ending neck surgery later in the fall.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
Fox News

Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL's Atlantic Division. They look like a team that's ready to win even more. Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Jeff Blashill
NHL

Lafleur attained legendary status for Canadiens on, off the ice

The single frame extracted from a video loop is breathtaking, a Montreal Canadiens legend kneeling at the casket of a fellow icon, a beloved friend who, in many ways, had guided him to NHL superstardom. Seen from behind, Guy Lafleur is reflecting at the floral-blanketed coffin of Jean Beliveau, his...
NHL
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#The Florida Panthers#Espn#The Red Wings
NBC Sports

Lions draft picks 2022: Full list of Detroit’s draft picks, order for every round

The Lions will have two picks in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft, including the second overall pick and the final pick of the round as part of the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff. After finishing 3-13-1 in the 2021 season, the team’s first under head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit will look to address several key needs via their nine total picks in this year’s draft.
DETROIT, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins to have Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin Saturday at Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled two points ahead of the rival Washington Capitals in the all-important battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division standings via Thursday's impressive 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins that was notched without having injured first-choice goaltender Tristan Jarry in the lineup. Pittsburgh endured a scare...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at age 70 after battle with cancer

Drafted first overall by the Habs in 1971, Lafleur became a cornerstone for the team's champion-winning run through the rest of the decade. He won five Stanley Cups in that span, being awarded the Conn Smythe after Montreal defeated the Boston Bruins in the 1977 Stanley Cup Final. He also won two Hart Memorial Trophies and three Art Ross Trophies and was a six-time All-Star.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

NHL Friday bets: Four plus-money shot prop plays

It's Friday in the NHL, and we've got four games to dig into. I don't love the value in Ottawa-Columbus, but see at least one prop target in the other three. Let's get to the shots on goal (SOG) looks for this Friday, all at plus-money. Kirill Kaprizov over 3.5...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy