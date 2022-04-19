Red Wings' Dylan Larkin out for rest of season after core-muscle surgery

Apr 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates down the ice during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin recorded 20:29 of ice-time during Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

He won't be back in the lineup again until this fall.

According to Mike G. Morreale of the NHL's website, Larkin underwent core-muscle surgery Monday and will be out for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old is expected to need eight-to-10 weeks of recovery time but should be good to go for the start of training camp.

"I think early there was a pain management and then at some point it just became where it just felt like the right thing," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill explained about an issue that bothered Larkin for the majority of the campaign. "I don't want to speak for Dylan, but it felt like the right thing to do for him to have it done. He tried to grind through I think as long as he could. Now hopefully he can get himself healthy and the expectation is that you might miss some training but ultimately he'll have plenty of time for that and should be ready to go next year."

According to ESPN stats, Larkin currently leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and 69 points tallied across 71 games this season. Detroit was eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month and has just six contests remaining on the schedule.

The Red Wings play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening.