ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Investigative stop leads to 4th DWI arrest for Louisiana man

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncNxN_0fE275KX00

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Peter Butler, 41, of, Napoleonville, is behind bars after a recent stop by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The stop was initially for traffic offenses but that changed after the deputy interacted with Butler.

“The deputy noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the suspect as well as his vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy suspected that Butler was driving while drunk and asked the driver to perform various tests.

Butler was subsequently arrested after producing a .238 g%.

Michael Peter Butler is facing these charges:

  • D.W.I. Fourth Offense
  • Improper Supervision of a Minor by a Parent / Legal Custodian
  • Tail Lamps Required
  • Expired of Cancelled License Plate
  • Evidence of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle
  • Operating Vehicle with Suspended License; No License Issued

Butler is awaiting a bond hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Napoleonville, LA
Napoleonville, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Alcoholic Beverages#Brproud
truecrimedaily

Tenn. man found guilty of raping and impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was convicted last week of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016. According to a press release from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, the victim’s mother said in her testimony that she noticed her daughter appeared pregnant in October 2016. The daughter told her mother Gregory Hickman had raped her earlier that year.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy