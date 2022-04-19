Trunk Sale returning to Nampa Civic Center

A free event described as a community yard sale, flea market and swap meet, all in one, is returning to the Nampa Civic Center.

The Trunk Sale, which debuted in May 2021, will feature local and professional vendors on May 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the east side of the Civic Center parking lot.

The event is free to attend, but vendors are subject to a fee of $30-$50. Each vendor will be allotted two parking spaces and is permitted to bring a 10-by-10 canopy; tables, chairs, power and linen will not be provided unless requested on the vendor application.

The vendor application is available on the Nampa Civic Center’s website, nampaciviccenter.com , by clicking “vendors” under the “partnerships” tab.

Concessions will be available during the event.