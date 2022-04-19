The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts

ANN ARBOR, MI — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell may not face opposition in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary, but two Republicans are hoping for a chance to challenge her in November. The filing deadline for partisan candidates to compete in their respective August primaries was 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, and Dingell is the only Democrat certified for the ballot so far in Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County and points east.

