The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts

Seth Churan just can't seem to keep himself out of trouble. Upon being released from jail this week, and just moments after retrieving his belongings from the Fraser Police Department, Churan is under arrest again for taking a swing at a TV reporter. These Gentlemen Have a Long History. Churan...
Well, this is embarrassing, isn't it? While the rest of us are laughing and shaking our heads, Michigan officials are hanging their heads in shame (we're just guessing) after news of a couple of misspellings on Michigan road signs went viral yesterday. We shared the news yesterday after someone spotted...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents that yes, COVID-19 remains a threat. Cases are rising, especially in southeast Michigan, and the state health department expects numbers to continue to increase through May, when people gather for proms, graduations and other events as the school year concludes.
ANN ARBOR, MI — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell may not face opposition in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary, but two Republicans are hoping for a chance to challenge her in November. The filing deadline for partisan candidates to compete in their respective August primaries was 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, and Dingell is the only Democrat certified for the ballot so far in Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County and points east.
This week was a veritable potpourri of local headlines including a lightning strike that caused $150,000 worth of damage at an Ann Arbor home, as reported by our own Nathan Clark. Another big headline came out of the University of Michigan which is investing big money -- $41 million --...
Coronavirus cases in Michigan are expected to rise through May, state health leaders warned Thursday, as transmission of the highly contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant climbs.
The daily average of new confirmed and probable cases in the state has jumped 108% in the last three weeks. The average number of new daily cases was 1,496 in the...
April is Scottish-American Heritage Month, and what better way to celebrate a country than with food?. Celebrities like Tim Allen and Eminem help represent the Scottish population in Metro Detroit. Southeastern Michigan is home to a wide variety of ethnic groups and cultures, but it seems that those from the...
Michigan health officials identified 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, of which eight involved K-12 schools. School outbreaks were spread across three counties including Bay, Washtenaw and Wayne. In total, 45 students and staff tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to a state health department report published Monday, April 18. Among...
Even though it happened two years ago, this photo showed up on my newsfeed again today. Michiganders are clearly never going to let Fox News forget their mistake. But do you blame us?. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is Not Part of Canada. The picture was circulated by Marquette Today on their...
DETROIT – Michigan reported 10,474 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 virus-related deaths over the past week. Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,411,464, including 35,935 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,400,990 cases and 35,857 deaths, as of last Wednesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
At least now the whole country knows what our roads are like. Maybe they'll send help. Apparently, Electric Vehicles Are Quiet Until You Hit Michigan. Zee, a former Michigan resident who grew up in Rockford, is taking a cross country road trip to demonstrate the effectiveness of electric cars for ABC's Good Morning America. And guess what she encountered in her home state?
DETROIT – Where can you find snow totals for this week’s spring snowstorm in Southeastern Michigan? Right here!. Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service for select areas from Monday, April 18, 2022:. Bad Axe -- 1.5 inches (9 p.m. Monday) Canton -- 1.6 inches (9...
Michigan remains a state known for its vast environmental splendor yet ranks among the lower half in the nation for recycling rates. For decades much of the state’s household waste stream was simply landfilled, but improved technology and the promise of a robust post-consumer materials market prompted state regulators to review current regulations. Officials say Michiganders are recycling more than ever before and it’s time for an update to the state’s solid waste law.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
For more than 50 years, the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan has supported more than 85,000 vulnerable families across metro Detroit by providing beds and other essential furniture items for the home.
Sometimes, an item just feels like it should be thrown in the recycling bin. But you may not be guessing right. And that can cause big problems for local recycling programs. If an item is not on the approved list for your local recycling program, it’s probably because they can’t manage it appropriately. Michigan EGLE identified seven items that are commonly misunderstood as things you can recycle in the state:
Somebody tell mother nature it's spring in Michigan! With a warm-up expected later this week, it's time to dust off that Harley and hit the open road. Motorcyclists across Michigan are ready to go for a leisurely ride, but what's the destination?. A Reddit user recently asked for the best...
