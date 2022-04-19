Wind Advisory issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme) affecting Iron County. .Snowmelt this spring combined with recent rainfall has resulted in rising water levels on the Michigamme River near Crystal Falls. For the Michigamme River...including Crystal Falls (Michigamme) elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme). * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 2700 cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO