Blaine County, OK

Wind Advisory issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Grady by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Northerly wind frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph and as high as 60 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult in the Wind River Canyon. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme) affecting Iron County. .Snowmelt this spring combined with recent rainfall has resulted in rising water levels on the Michigamme River near Crystal Falls. For the Michigamme River...including Crystal Falls (Michigamme) elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme). * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 2700 cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ottawa; Republic; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Washington, Cloud, Clay, Republic, Dickinson and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Winds will gust at time to 20 to 30 mph tonight, but below advisory levels. Therefore the advisory has been allowed to expire.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; South Beltrami A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Beltrami and southeastern Lake of the Woods Counties through 700 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southwestern Lower Red Lake, or 32 miles north of Bemidji, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ponemah around 615 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Shotley, Otto and Waskish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet; Watonwan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Brown, northwestern Blue Earth, Watonwan and southeastern Nicollet Counties through 745 AM CDT At 715 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Madelia, or 19 miles south of New Ulm, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Madelia around 720 AM CDT. Hanska around 725 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Courtland. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 95 and 117, and between mile markers 121 and 129. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 40 and 50, and near mile marker 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...South central and southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: McPherson; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...the strongest winds have subsided, however south winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph can be expected through the day today. * WHERE...Saline and McPherson Counties. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SHELBY COUNTY At 604 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Walnut, or 13 miles southwest of Audubon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall, Pennington and Polk. In North Dakota, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 618 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Grand Forks AFB, Warren, Larimore, Thompson, Northwood, Argyle, Emerado, Newfolden, Alvarado, Manvel, McVille, Oslo, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Binford and Tolna.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph creating areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. The heaviest snow is expected into early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially this morning, with slushy and slick roads. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. Visibility will be under a tenth of a mile in heavier snow bursts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions, along with wet snow and cold temperatures, could be harmful to young livestock.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall, Pennington and Polk. In North Dakota, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 618 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Grand Forks AFB, Warren, Larimore, Thompson, Northwood, Argyle, Emerado, Newfolden, Alvarado, Manvel, McVille, Oslo, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Binford and Tolna.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The strongest winds have already subsided across the area early this morning, however gusty southerly winds at 25 to 35 with gusts over 45 mph will remain possible through much of the day.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pipestone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL PIPESTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN MOODY COUNTIES At 554 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, or near Pipestone, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Pipestone and Pipestone National Monument around 600 AM CDT. Holland around 610 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hatfield, Ihlen and northeastern Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, O'Brien, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; O'Brien; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR CHEROKEE...SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH...WESTERN BUENA VISTA AND SOUTHWESTERN O`BRIEN COUNTIES At 624 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near Quimby, or 7 miles southwest of Cherokee, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Marcus and Cleghorn around 630 AM CDT. Larrabee around 640 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Meriden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Northerly wind 40 to 50 mph, with gusts 55 to 75 mph, mainly over the north end of the county. The strongest wind and heaviest snow will occur across northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Until Midnight. The worst conditions are expected until 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Travel will be severely impacted by the combination of snow and wind. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to whiteout conditions, including along Interstates 90 and 25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road closures are likely. WYDOT has now closed Interstate 90 from Buffalo to Gillette as of 445 AM.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Norman, Roseau, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Norman; Roseau; West Polk .Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today. Heavy rainfall may combine with antecedent frost depth, soil moisture, and ongoing snowmelt to create overland flooding. Flash flooding may also occur where the heaviest rainfall rates persist for extended periods of time. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County .Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today. Heavy rainfall may combine with antecedent frost depth, soil moisture, and ongoing snowmelt to create overland flooding. Flash flooding may also occur where the heaviest rainfall rates persist for extended periods of time. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...El Paso, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north south oriented roads.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

