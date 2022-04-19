Shirl J Christensen

DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker and Grace Harris. A graduate of BYU, she began her teaching career at American Fork High School and taught at Provo High for over twenty years, balancing high expectations for her students with caring and humor. She loved animals, especially her horses and Boston terriers, which she invited neighborhood children to enjoy, and she visited Africa seven times. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts! Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2:00 pm, at the Pleasant View 5th Ward, 2400 North 1060 East, Provo, Utah, with a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45 pm.
