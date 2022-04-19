ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, UT

Shirl J Christensen

Pyramid
Pyramid
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shirl J Christensen passed away April 18, 2022, at home in Payson, Utah. He was born December 6, 1945, in Payson, Utah, to Jack H. and Beulah Faye Christensen of Spanish Fork, Utah. Shirl attended schools in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. Following graduation, he served in the...

www.heraldextra.com

Pyramid

Leland Everett Stout

Leland Everett Stout, 70, of Provo, Utah, passed away April 11, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Bevin Ace Blackham

Bevin Ace Blackham, born April 18th, 1949 to Ace Walter and Norma Mikkelsen Blackham, passed away April 14th, 2022. Bevin married Carol Jean Christensen on June 20th, 1969. On April 20th, 1993, they were able to take their two children to the Manti Temple where they were sealed for Time and All Eternity.
MANTI, UT
Pyramid

Earl Robert Gossard

A Celebration of Life for Earl Robert Gossard, 1935-2021, will be held at 2:00 pm, April 23, 2022 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center St, Provo, UT. Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

DeLynn Decker

DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker and Grace Harris. A graduate of BYU, she began her teaching career at American Fork High School and taught at Provo High for over twenty years, balancing high expectations for her students with caring and humor. She loved animals, especially her horses and Boston terriers, which she invited neighborhood children to enjoy, and she visited Africa seven times. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts! Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2:00 pm, at the Pleasant View 5th Ward, 2400 North 1060 East, Provo, Utah, with a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45 pm.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Cheryl Faye Simkins

Cheryl Faye Simkins, 73, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Springville, Utah. For details and obituary please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

