Provo, UT

Leland Everett Stout

Pyramid
Pyramid
 3 days ago
Leland Everett Stout, 70, of Provo, Utah,...

Pyramid

DeLynn Decker

DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker and Grace Harris. A graduate of BYU, she began her teaching career at American Fork High School and taught at Provo High for over twenty years, balancing high expectations for her students with caring and humor. She loved animals, especially her horses and Boston terriers, which she invited neighborhood children to enjoy, and she visited Africa seven times. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts! Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2:00 pm, at the Pleasant View 5th Ward, 2400 North 1060 East, Provo, Utah, with a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45 pm.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Earl Robert Gossard

A Celebration of Life for Earl Robert Gossard, 1935-2021, will be held at 2:00 pm, April 23, 2022 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center St, Provo, UT. Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Mary Veloy Allenbach

Mary Veloy Allenbach, 97, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 8, 2022. Veloy was born on November 6, 1924, the first child and only daughter of F. Orval Singleton and Lavern Banks, in a rowhouse in Provo, Utah. Although she was a child of the Depression, she had a happy childhood playing with her brothers and neighborhood friends, usually in the street.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Ada Lora Anderson Kinsman

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; Ada Lora Anderson Kinsman. returned to our Heavenly Father on April 12th, 2022 at the age of 83. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Riverton, Utah. Ada was born May 20th, 1938 to James Cleon Anderson and Selma Jensen in Fairview, Utah. She was the twelfth of thirteen children. She attended elementary school at Fairview, and high school at North Sanpete in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. In her younger years, Ada was very adventurous. She loved to climb trees, and with her older sister Elma hopped on the train in Fairview and ran away to visit grandparents in Ephraim, Utah. She had chores on the farm; and was in charge of feeding the chickens and gathering their eggs. Ada enjoyed being present as the cows were milked, as she loved fresh milk. When she later lived in Salt Lake City with roommates, Ada discovered she loved bowling – joining a league and having great fun. She possessed a tremendous love of life, and always enjoyed seeing and experiencing new things.
FAIRVIEW, UT
Pyramid

Nile Jay Miner

Nile Jay Miner passed away on April 11, 2022, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a gentle, kind, and generous man. Nile was born September 20, 1953, in Provo, Utah to Farell Dean and Blanche Richins Miner and lived a simple yet meaningful life. He died of complications from a stroke.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Ned Lee Deuel

After a life of service, Ned Lee Deuel, passed away in the early afternoon of April 15, 2022, in Payson, Utah. He was born November 8, 1931, in Spring Lake, Utah, to Arthur Lee Deuel and Iris Moore Deuel. He attended schools in Spring Lake and Payson, graduating from Payson High School. Ned then served his country in the U.S. Army from August 1952 – August 1960.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Norma June Johnson

Norma June Johnson, 83 passed away in her home surrounded by family on April 10, 2022. Norma was welcomed to the other side by her parents George and Priscilla Seely, sister Maggie Harward, brother Cork Seely, sister Mona Taylor, daughter Leslie Ratliff, and granddaughter Brandy Whala. She is survived by daughters Cathie (Ed) Shepherd of St. George, Utah, and Keri (Mike) Elkington of West Jordan, Utah, brothers Bob (Thelma) Seely of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, Tuff (Zelrae) Seely of Taylorsville, Utah, and John (Evon) Seely of Winchester Hills, Utah, sisters Patsy Harrill of Carson City, Nevada and Sandra Hansen of Corinth, Texas, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
Pyramid

Cheryl Faye Simkins

Cheryl Faye Simkins, 73, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Springville, Utah. For details and obituary please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

John F Walter

John F Walter, 79, passed away on April 12, 2022, in South Jordan, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Pyramid

Donald W Cox

Donald W Cox, 86, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Salem, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SALEM, UT
Pyramid

Harvey Lorenzo Simons

Harvey Lorenzo Simons, age 79 of Provo, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 1555 North 1350 West in Provo. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 am also at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1555 North 1350 West in Provo with a viewing held that morning from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services. Condolences and for more information may be seen and expressed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Utah County communities train for emergency response

Every community has emergency response experts, most of whom are first responders, but in large-scale disasters, community members are often needed to help save lives. Everyday citizens across the country are being trained to respond to emergencies and help one another. In Utah, these trainings are run through the Community Emergency Response Team.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
