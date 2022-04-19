ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

DeLynn Decker

Pyramid
Pyramid
 3 days ago
DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker...

Leland Everett Stout

Leland Everett Stout, 70, of Provo, Utah, passed away April 11, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
PROVO, UT
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
Provo, UT
Pyramid

Nile Jay Miner

Nile Jay Miner passed away on April 11, 2022, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a gentle, kind, and generous man. Nile was born September 20, 1953, in Provo, Utah to Farell Dean and Blanche Richins Miner and lived a simple yet meaningful life. He died of complications from a stroke.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Ned Lee Deuel

After a life of service, Ned Lee Deuel, passed away in the early afternoon of April 15, 2022, in Payson, Utah. He was born November 8, 1931, in Spring Lake, Utah, to Arthur Lee Deuel and Iris Moore Deuel. He attended schools in Spring Lake and Payson, graduating from Payson High School. Ned then served his country in the U.S. Army from August 1952 – August 1960.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Earl Robert Gossard

A Celebration of Life for Earl Robert Gossard, 1935-2021, will be held at 2:00 pm, April 23, 2022 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center St, Provo, UT. Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Norma June Johnson

Norma June Johnson, 83 passed away in her home surrounded by family on April 10, 2022. Norma was welcomed to the other side by her parents George and Priscilla Seely, sister Maggie Harward, brother Cork Seely, sister Mona Taylor, daughter Leslie Ratliff, and granddaughter Brandy Whala. She is survived by daughters Cathie (Ed) Shepherd of St. George, Utah, and Keri (Mike) Elkington of West Jordan, Utah, brothers Bob (Thelma) Seely of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, Tuff (Zelrae) Seely of Taylorsville, Utah, and John (Evon) Seely of Winchester Hills, Utah, sisters Patsy Harrill of Carson City, Nevada and Sandra Hansen of Corinth, Texas, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
Pyramid

Mary Veloy Allenbach

Mary Veloy Allenbach, 97, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 8, 2022. Veloy was born on November 6, 1924, the first child and only daughter of F. Orval Singleton and Lavern Banks, in a rowhouse in Provo, Utah. Although she was a child of the Depression, she had a happy childhood playing with her brothers and neighborhood friends, usually in the street.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Donald W Cox

Donald W Cox, 86, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Salem, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.legacyfunerals.com.
SALEM, UT
Pyramid

23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Austin....
SALADO, TX
Pyramid

Shirl J Christensen

Shirl J Christensen passed away April 18, 2022, at home in Payson, Utah. He was born December 6, 1945, in Payson, Utah, to Jack H. and Beulah Faye Christensen of Spanish Fork, Utah. Shirl attended schools in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. Following graduation, he served in the Utah National Guard for five years, while also attending Utah State University.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Study shows data on Pacific Islander women in Utah

Utah ranks 34th most racially and ethnically diverse state in the nation, with 22% of the state identifying as “other than non-Hispanic White,” according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Now, the Utah Women and Leadership Project is releasing a series of studies focused on women of...
UTAH STATE
kmvt

CSI falls to No. 10 Salt Lake in series opener

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. CSI took a 1-0 in the fourth inning, on a solo home run by Tyler Curtis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pyramid

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Pyramid

BYU holds first live commencement ceremony in two years

On Thursday, 6,876 Brigham Young University students filled the lower half of the Marriott Center for the school’s first live commencement ceremony in two years. The energy in the arena was electric, hopeful. Not only had graduates managed to earn their degrees, but they did it through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Bevin Ace Blackham

Bevin Ace Blackham, born April 18th, 1949 to Ace Walter and Norma Mikkelsen Blackham, passed away April 14th, 2022. Bevin married Carol Jean Christensen on June 20th, 1969. On April 20th, 1993, they were able to take their two children to the Manti Temple where they were sealed for Time and All Eternity.
MANTI, UT
Mount Pleasant, UT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

