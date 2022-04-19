DeLynn Decker
DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker...www.heraldextra.com
DeLynn Decker passed away on April 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Born September 28, 1947, in Albertville, Alabama, she was the only child of Arthur Decker...www.heraldextra.com
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0