ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Piedmont Triad counties explore options to raise pay for first responders

By Daniel Pierce
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JfJZ_0fE24Pgn00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP)  — Wake County has created tough competition in the fight for qualified and trustworthy EMT and paramedic candidates after raising the wages by 21%.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

CBS 17 reports that in March, Wake County raised the minimum wage of EMTs from $17 to $20 and $21 to $28 for paramedics.

They are just one of a handful of counties that have begun to raise the wages for first responders, who have experienced shortages, overtime hours and burnout during the pandemic.

Forsyth County and Guilford County are going through a salary study to help determine where each county stands with their overall payment of all county employees and where they can compete for talent financially.

“We have started to adjust with everybody else,” County Commissioner James Upchurch said. “This year will be pivotal for us moving forward.”

The commissioner campaigned on raising wages for first responders and other essential county employees.

He told FOX8 that EMS wages have increased by more than 25% in the past four years.

Currently, Guilford County EMTs make roughly $15.80 per hour, while paramedics make $19.25 per hour.

“We have a lot of competition, and we are doing what we can that we make sure that we stay higher than the surrounding counties, and we have to be mindful of the dollars and budget we have,” Upchurch said.

Forsyth County EMS crews have also had to find ways to compete.

EMS Director Daren Ziglar has begun to lean heavily on the selling point that Forsyth County EMS is a “family” and that the job will not cut into their personal lives.

That being said, the job is incredibly stressful.

“Our crews work 12 hour days. They are working the entire time they are here,” Ziglar said.

EMTs currently make $14.57 per hour, while paramedics earn $19.57 per hour.

The wages have increased slightly over the years, but Ziglar is hoping the county will raise them to help with recruitment and retention.

“They are in this range to where they can go somewhere else and make as much money,” he said.

His department and others not only have to compete against the pay of the job but also the cost of inflation.

“Going home and now having to deal with inflation and rising costs – that’s just an additional burden. So whenever your lift the salary, you can lighten that burden a little bit,” Upchurch said.

The salary studies will take between the start of July to the end of the 2022 year to complete.

They will then go to county commissioners to decide where to raise the wages and by how much.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Blind Tiger temporarily closes after violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger has announced it has canceled Wednesday’s scheduled concert and will have to push it back to a later date while the venue gets up to code while it is being investigated for a series of violations. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members confirmed that the Blind Tiger has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Government
County
Wake County, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
WCNC

York County superintendents want pay raises for their teachers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — All four York County superintendents are asking state lawmakers to give every teacher a raise. In a letter, the superintendents say a pay raise would help keep teachers who may be looking to leave. The state just reported more than 1,000 teacher vacancies at the start of the school year.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Triad#First Responders#Wghp#Emt#Fox8 Mobile#Cbs#Burnout#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 trapped in car among 4 injured in crash on I-85/40 in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a two-car crash in Graham on Wednesday. Graham first responders, including Battalion 10 MVA Entrapment, came to the area of East Harden Street and the Exit 148 on-ramp of Interstate 85/40 and found the two vehicles. In the overturned car, two people were trapped inside it. […]
GRAHAM, NC
WCNC

3 Charlotte Walmarts among stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspectors fined 42 stores, including five in Mecklenburg County, in the first quarter of 2022 for excessive overcharging at the cash register. State records show the number of stores fined for the problem has nearly doubled in just the last six...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington woman accused of being married to 2 men at same time

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington woman was charged early this month with being married to two men at the same time, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Feb. 25, the ACSO received a report from a man who claimed his wife married another man while he was still married to […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy