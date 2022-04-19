ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning.

This year, however, it will last just an evening, due to COVID-19 and space constraints. Registration has already ended, and 62 children will participate. Prior to the pandemic, the event had been hosted annually since the 1990s.

Robert Gay, education coordinator with the museum, said Science Trek will begin with a demonstration by ISU chemistry professor Steve Shropshire, featuring safe but spectacular chemical reactions.

Children will also be offered a choice of options for hands-on breakout sessions. Caryn Evilia, with life sciences, will lead Magic, Molecules and Microbes. Children who participate will get to take home a DNA molecule of their own creation.

Curt Anderson, with the life sciences department, will discuss comparative anatomy of nocturnal animals.

Lisa Goss, with the chemistry department, will offer hands-on activities in chemistry, including making slime, gold-plated pennies and screaming gummy bears.

Katie Leishman, with the Center for New Directions, will teach about trouble shooting and teamwork, offering laser mazes and Legos.

Paul Bodily, of the College of Technology, will teach Lego robots.

Ronda Mahl, with the College of Pharmacy, will show kids how to make their own lotion.

Brandon Peacook, with biological sciences, will teach about the dinosaurs of Idaho.