5 Things That Can Alleviate Your Eco-Anxiety

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe people at the frontlines of environmental issues are uniquely affected by climate change because they overwhelmingly bear the costs. Growing your awareness toward others can expand compassion and help to overcome feelings of loneliness. When we build relationships and support other change-makers, we can collectively make a difference....

