ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

A look at how the severe winter storm affected the Twin Tiers

By Jacob Matthews
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEMtk_0fE22Kao00

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WETM) – On Monday April 18, Spring took a short vacation while a large snow storm affected the northeast United States, including here in the Twin Tiers.

Multiple weather graphics have recorded snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, and found greater amounts in the higher elevations compared to the lower valleys. The Community Collaborative Rain, Snow & Hail Network recorded 3 to 8 inches across the mountains and a dusting to a half an inch in the valleys. Lower temperatures and snow showers hitting the ground before melting were the main reasons for greater snowfall amounts in the mountains.

Thousands without power across the Twin Tiers

The storm also brought lots of wet heavy snow and high wind gusts, which affected lots of trees and power lines across the region. Bradford County in Pennsylvania reported the most power outages, with a total of almost 4,200.

Public officials immediately responded to the damages. According to Tioga County, NY Public Works Commissioner Gary Hammond, the department is continuing to remove trees fallen on roads, including Pennsylvania Avenue. Some power outages in the county may take a bit longer to fix though.

As for the rest of this week, the snow will more than likely disappear across the Twin Tiers as temperatures reach the 60’s again. Residents are still advised to take extra precautions when driving.

The storm happened the same day the National Weather Service launched Severe Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania. Each day during the week, a severe weather hazard topic is discussed, providing helpful information on how to stay safe during a severe weather event.

“It’s a seasonal, educational campaign to get people back into thinking about plans for when severe weather hits,” said Greg Devoir, Lead Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in State College. “We’ve had a long winter and people just need a reminder of safety tips for severe weather season.”

More information on severe weather awareness week can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/ctp/SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Hammond
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Severe Weather#Twin Tiers#United States#Ny Public Works
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy