A look at how the severe winter storm affected the Twin Tiers

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WETM) – On Monday April 18, Spring took a short vacation while a large snow storm affected the northeast United States, including here in the Twin Tiers.

Multiple weather graphics have recorded snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, and found greater amounts in the higher elevations compared to the lower valleys. The Community Collaborative Rain, Snow & Hail Network recorded 3 to 8 inches across the mountains and a dusting to a half an inch in the valleys. Lower temperatures and snow showers hitting the ground before melting were the main reasons for greater snowfall amounts in the mountains.

The storm also brought lots of wet heavy snow and high wind gusts, which affected lots of trees and power lines across the region. Bradford County in Pennsylvania reported the most power outages, with a total of almost 4,200.

Public officials immediately responded to the damages. According to Tioga County, NY Public Works Commissioner Gary Hammond, the department is continuing to remove trees fallen on roads, including Pennsylvania Avenue. Some power outages in the county may take a bit longer to fix though.

As for the rest of this week, the snow will more than likely disappear across the Twin Tiers as temperatures reach the 60’s again. Residents are still advised to take extra precautions when driving.

The storm happened the same day the National Weather Service launched Severe Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania. Each day during the week, a severe weather hazard topic is discussed, providing helpful information on how to stay safe during a severe weather event.

“It’s a seasonal, educational campaign to get people back into thinking about plans for when severe weather hits,” said Greg Devoir, Lead Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in State College. “We’ve had a long winter and people just need a reminder of safety tips for severe weather season.”

More information on severe weather awareness week can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/ctp/SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek

