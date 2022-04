The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation broke ground on the Arlington museum Friday morning. "We will soon have this Medal of Honor Museum deep in the heart of Texas," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said. "By shining a spotlight on the Medal of Honor, recipient that received it, the values they lived for, and in many cases died for; visitors will come to understand the meaning and price of freedom."

TEXAS STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO