ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Man leads police on wild chase from Sonoma County to West Oakland

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFwpW_0fE1zosh00

A man is in custody after a wild chase that started in Sonoma County and ended in West Oakland on Tuesday.

SKY7 followed the pursuit as it was coming to an end where at one point, the truck's tailgate nearly fell off and ended up dragging on the ground.

The driver also narrowly missed hitting a bicyclist as he turned a corner and not long after that, he pulled over and got out of the truck.

RELATED: Man leads police on wild chase in San Leandro, authorities say; 2 arrested

He jogged toward an intersection but turned around when he saw a police car. He then ran back to the truck but officers were able to take him into custody.

The California Highway Patrol tells ABC7 News the man was initially pulled over for speeding in Sonoma County.

He stopped but sped off before the officer was able to write him a ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0fE1zosh00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 3

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

Sonoma County coroner: Woman found dead in field near Cloverdale died of brain injury

A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote area near Cloverdale died of brain injury, according to a report from the Sonoma County coroner. But even with the results of an autopsy, which were released to The Press Democrat this week, investigators remain puzzled about the circumstances that lead to the “suspicious” death of Amber Dillon, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sonoma County, CA
San Leandro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose police make 8 arrests during Easter sideshows

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police made eight arrests during Easter Sunday sideshows, according to a press release. Isaac Guzman, 19 and of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he allegedly rammed and struck a patrol car, fled, and struck […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two San Francisco police officers and a former officer arrested

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of two police officers and a former officer Tuesday. On August 9 of 2021, SFPD was conducting a routine inventory check and found that there was a missing firearm. During an investigation, it was discovered that retired police officer Mark Williams was The post Two San Francisco police officers and a former officer arrested appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Oakland#Police#Abc7 News
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man and three juveniles arrested for participation in criminal street gang in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested four males for participation in a criminal street gang. During a traffic stop at 3 p.m on Wednesday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle after two traffic infractions on San Benito Street and Third Street, according to law officials. The deputy observed a The post Man and three juveniles arrested for participation in criminal street gang in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy