Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph creating areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. The heaviest snow is expected into early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially this morning, with slushy and slick roads. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. Visibility will be under a tenth of a mile in heavier snow bursts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions, along with wet snow and cold temperatures, could be harmful to young livestock.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO