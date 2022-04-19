Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County .Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today. Heavy rainfall may combine with antecedent frost depth, soil moisture, and ongoing snowmelt to create overland flooding. Flash flooding may also occur where the heaviest rainfall rates persist for extended periods of time. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
