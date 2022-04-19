ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Keokuk The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney, Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects agricultural land, some county roads, and farm houses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: McPherson; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds at 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph can be expected today. * WHERE...Saline and McPherson Counties. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cody Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with the highest amounts near Meeteetse. Northerly wind frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph south of Cody. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times with visibility around a tenth of a mile in snow and blowing snow. Roads are expected to become mainly wet this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions, along with wet snow and cold temperatures, could be harmful to young livestock.
PARK COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Hancock County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
State
Washington State
City
Hancock, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawattamie; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON AND SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 537 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Oakland, or 22 miles west of Atlantic, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Avoca and Harlan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West facing shores, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Martin County through 730 AM CDT At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estherville, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ceylon around 655 AM CDT. Sherburn around 700 AM CDT. Welcome around 705 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Trimont. This includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 82 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Higher snow amounts of 3 to 6 inches mat occur in the Nowood Valley and around Ten Sleep. Northerly wind frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph, with localized gusts as high as 60 mph in Big Horn County. * WHERE...North Big Horn Basin, Southwest Big Horn Basin and Southeast Big Horn Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to a tenth of a mile. Roads are expected to become mainly wet this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions, along with wet snow and cold temperatures, could be harmful to young livestock.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Washington Flood Advisory#The Flood Advisory
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North of Point Conception, Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet. South of Point Conception, waves of 4 to 7 feet. Dangerous rip currents will continue. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Largest west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Monona THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONONA AND HARRISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavier in the Northern Absaroka mountains. New snowfall of 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts possible in the northern Absaroka mountains. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with 40 to 50 mph gusts in the Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. The heaviest snow is expected to end by Noon. * IMPACTS...Travel over mountain passes could become difficult, especially tonight into Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts, including snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...South central and southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The strongest winds have already subsided across the area early this morning, however gusty southerly winds at 25 to 35 with gusts over 45 mph will remain possible through much of the day.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall, Pennington and Polk. In North Dakota, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 618 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Grand Forks AFB, Warren, Larimore, Thompson, Northwood, Argyle, Emerado, Newfolden, Alvarado, Manvel, McVille, Oslo, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Binford and Tolna.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT FOR CHEROKEE...SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH...WESTERN BUENA VISTA AND SOUTHWESTERN O`BRIEN COUNTIES At 624 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near Quimby, or 7 miles southwest of Cherokee, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Marcus and Cleghorn around 630 AM CDT. Larrabee around 640 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Meriden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds frequently gusting 35 to 45 mph creating areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 PM. The heaviest snow is expected into early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially this morning, with slushy and slick roads. Roads are expected to become mainly wet during the afternoon. Visibility will be under a tenth of a mile in heavier snow bursts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions, along with wet snow and cold temperatures, could be harmful to young livestock.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Roseau; South Beltrami Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Marshall, eastern Polk, southeastern Roseau, Beltrami, eastern Pennington, southwestern Lake of the Woods and northern Clearwater Counties through 600 AM CDT At 535 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near High Landing to 7 miles northeast of Clearbrook. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Red Lake Nation around 540 AM CDT. Lower Red Lake and Espelie around 545 AM CDT. Little Rock and Red Lake around 550 AM CDT. Grygla around 555 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Carmel, Ponemah and Malcolm. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County .Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today. Heavy rainfall may combine with antecedent frost depth, soil moisture, and ongoing snowmelt to create overland flooding. Flash flooding may also occur where the heaviest rainfall rates persist for extended periods of time. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy