DAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from central Wisconsin were found dead and believed to have been electrocuted when doing an art form that is popular on TikTok. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, two people were found dead on April 6 after an investigation of a structure fire. The victims were 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, both of whom are from the Town of Day.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO