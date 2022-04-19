HS GIRLS GOLF: LHS, Reed look to carry momentum into Region I-6A tourney

The Legacy girls golf team, from left to right, assistant coach Albert Seybert, Brianna Cooper, Ashley Kruse, Gracie O'Brien, Sarah Reed. head coach Wes Overton and Natalia Armenta, poses after winning the District 2-6A championship at Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo on 3/29/2022. (Courtesy photo)

The Legacy girls golf team was already motivated to do well at the District 2-6A Tournament last month in San Angelo. But the Lady Rebels seemed to get a little extra push from what the LHS boys did the week before.

Seeing the LHS boys team win the district title the week before motivated the Lady Rebels to do the same in their respective tournament. The girls ended up winning the district championship by five strokes over Odessa Permian with a 335-328—663 total and junior Sarah Reed was the district medalist champion when she finished with a 1-under par 143 total to beat defending state medalist champion Ryann Honea, of San Angelo Central, by six shots.

“I think the guys winning district first definitely gave us a little bit of an extra push,” Reed said. “It was like, we really want to do it. We want to do it for everyone now. The girls had a lot of confidence since we got second last year, and then coming home with the win just felt great.”

The Lady Rebels hope to carry that momentum into the Region I-6A Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Tangle Ridge Golf Club in Grand Prairie. LHS is looking to improve on their seventh-place finish in last year’s regional appearance.

Reed will be joined by junior Gracie O’Brien, sophomore Natalia Armenta, senior and University of the Southwest signee Brianna Cooper, and junior Ashley Kruse. Only Cooper wasn’t on last year’s regional qualifying team.

“As far as the district was concerned, we always believed that both of the teams had the talent to win district,” Overton said. “For the boys, things might not have worked out this year because they were still kind of young. The girls on the other hand, it had been between us, Central and Permian since September and we all took turns beating each other. We knew the girls (race) was going to be close, but we knew we had a chance.

“Those two days in San Angelo kind of worked out for us. They left some shots out there, just like everybody else did, but they played better the second day. Their concentration level was there and their commitment level. It was fun to watch and we had our number five girl, Ashley Kruse, play her career best. What a time for her to do that.”

Reed said the team had a lot of confidence going into tournament that it didn’t matter where it was playing.

“We had played the course multiple times and we knew it,” Reed said of Bentwood Country Club. “We knew we had it in us. We just had to go out and perform the way that we all knew we can play.

“Winning the district preview, let us know that we can all do this, we can go out and win. I think this spring we have progressively gotten better and then it was up to us on being able to commit to each shot and playing our best at district.”

There was no doubt that Reed was at the top of her game in that tournament. At one point, she was 5-under.

“Obviously I was chipping it really close and making anything within like 10 feet on a couple of those holes,” she said. “I've just been really steady all year. I've been really close to even every time I go out; it just depends how many shots are going to fall, how close can I get it. I just feel very consistent right now and I'm in a really good place.”

Overton said Reed is playing well and is constantly looking to improve her game.

“She’s determined, she works extremely hard, she's very hard on herself, a little too much sometimes, but that's what drives her too,” he said. “She's a perfectionist and that's how she wants to play that pushes her every day to try to get better.”

Overton said consistency will be the key for the team. Like the boys, the girls competed in the Regional Preview in early March and finished in the middle of the pack.

“As far as experience, we're still pretty young,” Overton said. “We only have one senior but some of the girls were there last year. The more we play that course, the more familiar we become with it. It’s like playing at Ranchland (Hills Golf Club), they’re more familiar with it.”

Reed added that staying positive should also help.

“I think just staying happy and being confident that we can play as well as we had played in district,” she said.

