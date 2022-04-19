UNC names new state-of-the-art media center after CBC CEO Jim Goodmon

A former district staff member for Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is accusing him of improperly firing her after denying her family and medical leave, allegations the lawmaker and his office have vehemently denied.
A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
A Black student at Ohio State University recently made a comment that played to the fears of both sides in the debate over Critical Race Theory after expressing that he "full-heartedly" believes that Black people are the superior race.
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Hip Hop South Festival will take over three venues in Chapel Hill this weekend. Organizers say the festival, which runs Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, celebrates the impact of hip hop across the South. The event is composed of shows at Cat's Cradle on...
OXFORD – The Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., will permanently close its facility in Oxford, and 114 workers will be laid off starting on August 2, a required notice sent from the firm’s parent company, Reynolds American Inc., to the North Carolina Department of Commerce states. The...
Raleigh, N.C. — Omicron BA.2 is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in new cases in North Carolina, according to state data released earlier this week. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows the state’s 7,279 new cases of COVID-19 from April 10-16 are a 50% increase from the 4,851 cases added last week.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — College professor Ed Priola is one of three Republicans running in the North Carolina House District 63 race to represent Alamance County residents. Priola said he began working in politics more than 40 years ago. After moving to North Carolina several years ago, he said...
