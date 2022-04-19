Car rolls off edge of street near Mesaba Avenue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a strip mall at 705 3rd Avenue SE, just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, firefighters said they found a single-story masonry building with heavy smoke and fire seen coming from the front of the building. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to exhaust heat and smoke from the attic.
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police confirmed on Thursday that the five bodies found in an East Hillside home on Wednesday were the result of a murder-suicide committed by Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, age 29. The victims are Sean Christopher Barry, age 47, Riana Lou Barry, age 44, Shiway Elizabeth Barry,...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis.
The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car.
He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries.
He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park.
State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Authorities learned two people had been stabbed...
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Originally published April 17. Updated with victim’s identify.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove.
Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after.
While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The victim — later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo — eventually died at an area hospital of complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing a false imprisonment charge in connection to a situation where police flooded a Rochester Kwik Trip. Police said it began Sunday night at 11:50 p.m. when police were called to the gas station on Valley High Drive. The victim, a female, and...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling large boulders overturned on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the incident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Hansel Lake Rest Area in Ottertail County.
Grawbow says the overturned semi scattered large boulders on the road, and motorists may see some temporary lane closures.
There were no injuries.
Gunfire during an altercation between motorists in Maple Grove left one person dead Sunday. According to Maple Grove police, the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. when officers were sent to an area near County Road 30 and Garland Lane, with a 911 caller saying there was "an altercation between two motorists."
The brother of a woman who died in an Easter weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau is raising funds to pay funeral expenses for two of the three victims, who were best friends. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan,...
TAMPA — All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into a semitractor-trailer near the road’s on-ramps for Interstate 75, reports Fox 13. Video from the crash scene showed a car still wedged under the side of the semitractor-trailer just before 6 a.m....
MINNEAPOLIS — On a doorbell camera video captured Saturday morning at about 12:30 a.m., an SUV is seen quickly pulling up from the alley, then a muzzle flash and gunshot, and a man who was walking on the street falls to the ground as the SUV squeals away. Kiara...
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident involving a 4-year-old, a loaded Draco Romanian AK-47 and an upside-down vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Ladarius Davis-Hughes was taken into custody on April 12 after running from authorities. On April...
Authorities found the remains of a 45-year-old man following a house fire in northern Minnesota. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a report of a house fully engulfed in flames at 50 Pleasant Avenue in Akeley, Minnesota, at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday. "Neighbors reported hearing an explosion...
