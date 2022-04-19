Car rolls off edge of street near Mesaba Avenue

Originally published April 17. Updated with victim’s identify. MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The victim — later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo — eventually died at an area hospital of complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.

