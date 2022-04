LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joshua Wynder is just 16, but the Oldham County native is having a strong start to his professional career here with Louisville City FC. "It's definitely been a great experience. Growing up here and getting to play for the professional team here is awesome," he said. "Seeing my friends at the games and my family coming to every home game is definitely a good experience."

