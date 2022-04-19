Photo Gallery: Seussical The Musical

COLLINS — Western Reserve MS/HS is presenting Seussical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the High School auditeria. If you have ever read and enjoyed the imaginative, zany, rhyming books of Dr. Seuss then this is the show for you. Fun for people of all ages, the Cat in the Hat leads Jojo the Who to think and dream about places like the Jungle of Nool and McElligot's Pool. Horton the Elephant tries to save the Whos of Whoville by placing them safely on a clover. You also encounter characters such as Yertle the Turtle, Gertrude McFuzz and The Grinch.

COLLINS, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO