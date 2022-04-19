The Kardashian-Jenner Family Attends Jury Selection For Blac Chyna Trial

Blac Chyna is being accused of threatening to kill Kylie Jenner. The allegation was made in response to a question from Chyna's lawyer about whether their client ever threatened to kill Kylie, though Kris initially said she couldn't remember. However, after being reminded of saying that during her deposition, Kris said the court would have to ask her daughter and Tyga for confirmation, before saying that she "probably thought it was just some drama, which I'm used to." The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also claimed to have still supported Rob and Chyna's engagement, even after the alleged threat, as she "wanted them to win" and assumed Chyna wasn't serious.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO