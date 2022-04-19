ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Diocese of Camden agrees to $87.5M deal to settle sex abuse suits

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YIV3_0fE1tD3q00

A New Jersey Catholic diocese has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims involving clergy sex abuse with some 300 alleged victims in one of the largest cash settlements involving the Catholic church in the United States.

The agreement between the Diocese of Camden, which encompasses six counties in southern New Jersey on the outskirts of Philadelphia, and plaintiffs was filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden on Tuesday.

The settlement must still go before a U.S. bankruptcy judge. If approved, the settlement would exceed the nearly $85 million settlement in the clergy abuse scandal in Boston, though it’s less than other settlements in California and Oregon.

“I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese," Bishop Dennis Sullivan said in a statement. “My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey never happens again.”

Details about what the roughly 300 victims have alleged happened to them were not included in the proposed settlement, according to an attorney for some 70 of the victims.

“This settlement with the Bishop of Camden is a powerful advance in accountability,” said Jeff Anderson, an attorney representing 74 of the roughly 300 survivors. “The credit goes to the survivors for standing up for themselves and the truth."

The diocese said the deal calls for setting up a trust, which will be funded over four years by the diocese and “related Catholic entities” to compensate survivors of sexual abuse. Part of the deal also requires maintaining or “enhancing” protocols to protect children.

Abuse survivors who filed a claim in the bankruptcy could get $290,000, according to victims' attorneys Jay Mascolo and Jason Amala.

The agreement comes more than two years after New Jersey expanded the window of its civil statute of limitations to allow for victims of sexual abuse by priests to seek legal compensation. The legislation lets child victims sue up until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The previous statute of limitations was age 20 or two years after first realizing the abuse caused harm.

The diocese, like others across the country, had filed for bankruptcy amid a torrent of lawsuits — up to 55, according to court records — stemming from the relaxed statute of limitation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Boston, PA
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, NJ
City
California, PA
State
Oregon State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Sullivan
Person
Jeff Anderson
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NJ prison inmate charged with manslaughter in prison death

Authorities say a New Jersey prison inmate is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of another inmate over the weekend. Twenty-nine-year-old Evan Raczkiewicz of Bradley Beach is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara of Ocean Grove, Monmouth County prosecutors said Sunday. Prosecutors allege...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawsuits#Diocese#Bankruptcies#Catholic#U S Bankruptcy Court
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy