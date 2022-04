Raise your hand if you thought Zack Collins would ever hit cleanup for the 2022 Blue Jays. View the original article to see embedded media. Toronto traded Reese McGuire to the White Sox for Collins, first because he had minor-league options but also because they liked his offensive makeup. Did the Blue Jays see Collins sliding into the middle of their lineup, though? Probably not.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO