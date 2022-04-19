ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISTQB Certification: How to Prepare and Why Take It

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTQB Tester Certification is a program that allows professionals to obtain an international certification in testing. As of December 2018, the ISTQB organization has conducted over 830,000 exams; issued more than 605,000 certificates recognized in 126 countries. I would like to share some tips on preparing for the exam: Set a...

Comments / 0

Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
COMPUTERS
How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
JOBS
How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
ECONOMY
How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Questions And Answers#Istqb
Prezent.ai secures $20M to gamify deck presentations

Convinced he had something novel to contribute, Rajat Mishra in 2021 co-founded Prezent.ai, a presentation creation tool that today closed a $20 million Series A round led by Greycroft at a valuation “north of” $100 million. In addition to hosting templates for companies to build branded presentations, Prezent.ai offers gamified learning courses to help employees improve their presenting skills.
COMPUTERS
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Use Your Wi-Fi For A Better Video Conferencing Experience

The current working model for most businesses is a hybrid working model where people switch between working from home and working from an office. With the hybrid working model, attending meetings through video conferencing has become a norm. Without a good Wi-Fi connection, attending a video conference can be dreadful. Luckily, even with your current internet speed, you can make attending a video conference a cakewalk by ensuring that the potential of your Wi-Fi is fully utilized. Here is how you can use your Wi-Fi for a better video conferencing experience.
TECHNOLOGY
Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect

The list was created as a remedy of systematic omission of Black Women in Tech round ups, on StartUp staffs, as recipients for VC investments and from the stages and platforms, alike. This year’s list includes seasoned veterans, college students and young professionals. The list comes to us thanks to the generous support of our sustaining sponsor, **Nicole Commissiong,** VP and Co-Founder of. Dynamic, engaging, brilliant, brilliant **Black women on Twitter** who occupy tech spaces as coders, software engineers and angel funders.
SOCIETY
I Rock at Coding! But How Do I Language Better?

Recently, I had two programming friends point out to me the importance of writing skills. It makes sense to pay attention to what they say because: One runs an online product company. The other jumped from a bootcamp graduate to a lead developer within just a few years. Let’s look at a short guide to improving your writing in your day-to-day job. Break Your Text Into Paragraphs The first step to improving your writing is to break your thoughts into digestible pieces. Instead of dumping a massive wall of text, put some space between sentences as your focus goes from one thing to another. Breaking things into paragraphs will make your text more economical, less overwhelming, and easier to read. Smaller chunks preserve your reader’s mental energy.
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
SOFTWARE
Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
ECONOMY
Developers and Cloud IaaS: Why Devs Should Set Up Their Own Cloud Infrastructure

"Developer" doesn’t only mean “Code writer” “Developer” doesn”t only means “code writer’s” Cloud servers provide an excellent avenue for these use cases. If you need an environment that bundles compute (a virtual machine), network (some bandwidth), and storage (local disk attached to a virtual machine) to run your apps, then cloud servers provide a perfect solution for that. Whether it is just learning the basics of cloud, Linux, systems, etc., building web apps, or just running existing open source applications, cloud servers.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Mastercard Rolls Out New Payment Tools to Reduce Friction

Mastercard is introducing two new payment solutions to lower risks while improving costs, boosting speed, reducing friction and making payments smarter, according to a press release on Wednesday (March 23). The new smart payment decisioning tools — Payment Success Indicator and Payment Routing Optimizer — are part of Finicity’s open...
CREDITS & LOANS
Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

When will robots take our jobs?

For decades, robots have worked alongside humans. In the auto industry, for example, they’ve long been the most precise and reliable welders and painters. Sitting in place and doing the same job, over and over, has historically been automation’s sweet spot. But, with the explosion in artificial intelligence,...
TECHNOLOGY
7 Ways to Improve Cybersecurity when You Travel in 2022

Get a local sim card for your phone to stay connected to the local data network. Use a VPN to encrypt your data so that it can't be intercepted by third parties. Never enter sensitive information (like credit card numbers) on a public Wi-Fi connection. Use Two-Factor Authentication (like Google authentication) to keep your accounts safe. Update Antivirus and Antimalware protection before you go on a trip to an unfamiliar place. Use Google Authenticator app to help keep your account safe.
TRAVEL
How to Build a Strong Local SEO Strategy (5 Expert Tips)

Do you want to improve your local SEO? If so, prioritizing for mobile users, choosing keywords with voice search in mind, and adding schema markup to your site are three ways to get started. While reading about search engine optimization (SEO), you may have heard marketers talk about local SEO....
INTERNET

