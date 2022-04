Recently, I had two programming friends point out to me the importance of writing skills. It makes sense to pay attention to what they say because: One runs an online product company. The other jumped from a bootcamp graduate to a lead developer within just a few years. Let’s look at a short guide to improving your writing in your day-to-day job. Break Your Text Into Paragraphs The first step to improving your writing is to break your thoughts into digestible pieces. Instead of dumping a massive wall of text, put some space between sentences as your focus goes from one thing to another. Breaking things into paragraphs will make your text more economical, less overwhelming, and easier to read. Smaller chunks preserve your reader’s mental energy.

