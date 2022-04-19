ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

SIA Elects New Board of Directors, New Chair Appointed

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClockwise from top left: Issa Sawabini of Fuse; Chair Mike West of 686; Matt Gold of Christy Sports; Melanie Hood of SCARPA; and Jonathan Degenhardt of Deuter/ORTOVOX USA. Photos courtesy of SIA. SPONSOR. Editor’s note: We are catching up on this Board of Directors press release from SIA. We...

shop-eat-surf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Business
rigzone.com

Wood Chief Executive Retiring

John Wood Group plc has announced that its chief executive, Robin Watson, has advised the board of his intention to retire. The process to appoint Watson’s successor has already begun and Watson will remain in his role until a successful candidate is in place, Wood outlined. Under Watson’s leadership, Wood has transformed into a leader in consulting and engineering across the global energy market, a statement posted on Wood’s website notes.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Matt Gold
Apple Insider

Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference -- which also features John Sculley. Alongside her work in what she sees as Apple's responsibility to keep users healthy, Dr. Desai is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine. But it's Apple's health initiatives that are to be the focus of her speech, going by the Life Itself website's description of her topics.
SAN DIEGO, CA
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
FOXBusiness

EXCLUSIVE: Former McDonald’s CEO to fight woke corporate politics

Ed Rensi, the former CEO of McDonald's US, has become the new face against "woke" corporate politics. FOX Business has learned that Rensi, 78, is partnering with a team of advocacy groups to launch The Boardroom Initiative, a coalition with a mission to push back against U.S. corporations whose boardrooms are becoming too political.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Public Radio#Fuse#Christy Sports#Deuter Ortovox Usa#This Board Of Directors#The Sia Board#Chair Of Sia#Maekan#Matix#Nri Distribution#North American
Essence

Black Women-Owned Cannabis Brands You Need This 4/20

Celebrate the Black women that are lighting up (pun intended) the cannabis industry despite the hurdles. As states continue to legalize cannabis, the weed industry has experienced a huge boom among entrepreneurs looking to get into the lucrative space. As Essence previously reported, CBD and THC are being widely productized, with billions of investment dollars funneling into marijuana-based startups across the country. In 2020 alone, the U.S. cannabis industry generated about $61B.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Unisys Grabs Top Lawyer From Tech Rival Cognizant

In today’s column, a security breach at New Jersey-based McCarter & English cut off lawyers’ access to email and remote work systems; a Tennessee congressman wants a U.S. travel ban on London lawyers working for Russians; two boutiques matched the Cravath standard for associate pay. Leading off, technology...
BUSINESS
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fortune

The president of a Black-owned theater in Minnesota describes the news from MacKenzie Scott that changed the nonprofit’s future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Imagine being at the supermarket with lasagna and greens in your shopping basket and receiving a life changing call that a billionaire would like to give you $5 million. That is exactly what happened to the president of a Minnesota Black-owned theater in March of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy