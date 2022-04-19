ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Elnaz Sarraf, Woman in Tech and STEM

Cover picture for the articleCEO and founder of ROYBI Robot, the world’s first AI-powered smart companion to teach children languages and STEM skills. ROYBI has been named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions in Education, "I want to be one of the people who pave the way for other women who get into tech. I...

geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The most valuable advice I give every woman entering tech

Despite making up nearly half of the total workforce, women account for only 25% of those working in technology. As a woman in tech myself, I have had to forge my own path to success in such a male-dominated industry. Tech needs more women—gender diversity brings in new voices and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
protocol.com

Salesforce is re-creating the tech intern pipeline

Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
COLLEGES
Fast Company

R.I.P. magical kingdom tech culture. What comes next?

For years, tech companies have delighted in parodying one another’s workplace culture in an ever-escalating rivalry of perks. What started with innocent beanbag chairs, office kegs, and foosball tables grew to include on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, laundry facilities, and a boundless cornucopia of infantilizing services designed to create a cocooned office environment employees could be lulled into literally living in.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts.com

AWS Commits $30M for Underrepresented Early-Stage Founders

Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect

The list was created as a remedy of systematic omission of Black Women in Tech round ups, on StartUp staffs, as recipients for VC investments and from the stages and platforms, alike. This year’s list includes seasoned veterans, college students and young professionals. The list comes to us thanks to the generous support of our sustaining sponsor, **Nicole Commissiong,** VP and Co-Founder of. Dynamic, engaging, brilliant, brilliant **Black women on Twitter** who occupy tech spaces as coders, software engineers and angel funders.
SOCIETY
hackernoon.com

How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
ECONOMY
Fortune

It’s time to embrace tech’s abundant, less sexy playground: Practical innovation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech world is running out of buzzwords to describe the various disruptions happening in fields from finance and healthcare to rocket science. Existing innovations, such as cryptocurrency and virtual reality, are getting shiny new names, like “Web3” and “metaverse.”
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Serena Williams Teams Up With Karat to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in the U.S.

Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today announced a strategic investment from Serena Williams to significantly scale Brilliant Black Minds, a program that improves access and inclusion across the technology industry. By opening the program to all current and aspiring Black software engineers and serving as Karat’s “Champion of Brilliance,” Serena will support Karat’s call on the industry to help add more than 100,000 new Black engineers to tech in the next decade.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

