SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Like many businesses and agencies, the Greene County Juvenile Department needs more staff. The department has many open positions for workers wanting to help others and make a difference in kids’ lives. Bill Prince, the chief juvenile officer for the Greene County Juvenile Office, said many of these positions range from youth leaders, supervisors, counselors, etc. Prince said this is an excellent opportunity because they can promote you from within once hired.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO