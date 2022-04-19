Billboard Explains: When Older Songs Become New Hits

Click here to read the full article. Despite the three-year gap between Euphoria’s first and second season premieres (in January 2019 and January 2022, respectively), show composer Labrinth says he didn’t have to prepare all that much to reenter the sonic universe he had created — because he never really left it. “I started making stuff ages ago, because I was still inspired and I still had ideas — so I just kept going,” he says. “I would send [show creator] Sam [Levinson] stuff from time to time and just be like, ‘What do you think of this?’ Not all of...

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO