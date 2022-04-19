ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

How to track Hokulea, Hikianalia on their way to Tahiti

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTIxB_0fE1pXby00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia departed Hilo on Monday, April 18 after waiting almost a week for the best weather conditions for their 2500-mile journey.

On day one, before leaving Honolulu for Hilo, the crew had a COVID-19 scare, which delayed their departing time by four hours on Monday, April 11.

According to the Polynesian Voyaging Society, this deep-sea leg is designed to train the crew, who will become the captains and navigators leading the eventual voyage throughout the Pacific next year.

Both voyaging canoes are expected to reach Tahiti in about 20 days and are scheduled to return to Oahu on June 15.

To track their journey go to Wa’a Honua’s website.

Comments / 1

Related
Maui News

Two Maui women in running for Miss Aloha Hula title

Growing up, both Maui contestants in this year’s Miss Aloha Hula competition admired their older hula sisters who graced the stage in the soloist competition at the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. On Thursday, their dreams will become reality as they compete onstage in what is known as the...
WAILUKU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Cars
City
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
Thrillist

8 Coolest Airbnbs in Hawaii You Can Rent for Under $100

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Hawaii isn’t exactly known for being a budget-friendly vacation destination,...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tahiti#Pacific#Vehicles#Honua
KITV.com

Ukulele Festival Hawaii announces its final year in 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After more than 50 years, the world's first and original ukulele festival will play its final song this summer. July 17 will mark the last "Ukulele Festival Hawaii." The annual event will not be held at the Kapiolani Park but instead will be done virtually -- featuring a lineup of notable Hawaii musicians.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Cars
KHON2

Motorcyclist flown to QMC after Hilo accident

HILO, Hawaiʻi (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a he was in an accident with a pick up truck on Māmalahoa Highway in Hilo. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on Māmalahoa Highway, which is also known as Highway 19, and Hau Street. The Hawaiʻi Police Department said a […]
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy