Report: Wisconsin got less than most states in federal Covid funds for government

MADISON, Wis. — In a trend that started decades ago, Wisconsin state and local governments got less federal pandemic aid than most other states in the country, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Less federal aid than other states is not new for Wisconsin: the report notes that research measuring federal revenue per capita–dating back to at least 2006–has placed Wisconsin in the bottom ten states for federal aid nationwide.

Still, less federal pandemic aid compared to other states has a positive reason behind it: the federal government used unemployment rates to help calculate how much each state would get for their governments, and Wisconsin had a lower rate than average at the end of 2020, according to the report.

The state has also been using those funds differently than others, Wisconsin Policy Forum research director Jason Stein said.

“A lot of other states have chosen or felt compelled to use their ARPA fund dollars to fill in state budget gaps,” Stein said. A study from the National Conference of State Legislatures found states have used about 23% of their ARPA dollars to fund lost revenue or state operations. “If you look at Wisconsin, of those ARPA fund dollars, more than half so far has been allocated to the economy and economic relief.”

Not included in any of these totals is tens of billions more in other types of federal pandemic aid to Wisconsin: to individuals, like the stimulus checks, or money specifically allocated for businesses, such as under the Paycheck Protection Plan loan program. This money was originally targeted to boost local governments during the pandemic–but in Wisconsin, that boost hasn’t always been needed in the state capitol or its local municipalities.

“State tax collections and our state budget have held up remarkably well during the pandemic, so much so that we’ve just done a billion-dollar tax cut and are still building our state surplus,” Stein said.

That differs from how Wisconsin weathered the Great Recession more than a decade ago, he noted. The state used federal stimulus funds to plug government budget holes in areas like Medicaid or K-12 education.

“When those funds ran out in 2011, the state faced a really big budget gap,” he said; the state responded by substantially cutting aid to local governments.

By the numbers

Wisconsin was allocated $4.86 billion in federal pandemic aid for state and local governments, through the American Rescue Plan Act

About half of that $4.86 billion has been received from the federal government, with the rest coming this May

On Dec. 31, Wisconsin had about $1.8 billion in ARPA funds left to spend (including the half to be paid out this May). Most of those funds have been allocated

As a percentage of annual government spending, Wisconsin got 8.7% in aid while some states got as high as 17% of their annual spending

As a percentage of state spending, a separate report ranked Wisconsin dead last in federal payments directly to the state

Since 2006, Wisconsin has largely been in the bottom 10 states for federal funding amounts

States have until 2026 to use their ARPA funds

Wisconsin has spent all of its CARES funding, from the first round of federal aid approved for states early in the pandemic

Read the full Wisconsin Policy Forum report here .

