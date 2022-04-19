ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: On bench against lefty

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Calhoun will sit against lefty Robbie Ray and the Mariners...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Goes seven innings in win

Flexen (1-2) picked up the victory during Friday's 4-1 win over Kansas City, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. After allowing three earned runs and being tagged for the loss in each of his first two starts, Flexen shut down the Royals offense besides a Salvador Perez solo shot. Through three starts, the 27-year-old has an excellent 3.63 ERA -- nearly identical to last season's 3.61 mark -- and 11 strikeouts compared to just four walks through 17.1 innings. He's currently set to face off against Tampa Bay on Thursday for his next start.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On base three times

Carlson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds. Carlson was given a day off Wednesday, and he's responded well by going 3-for-8 in two contests since he returned to the lineup. The outfielder has multiple hits in just two games this season. He's regularly hit leadoff despite a .196/.250/.239 slash line through 52 plate appearances. Carlson's added two RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base and a pair of doubles. He'll need to keep making progress to avoid losing the leadoff spot to Tommy Edman, who is batting .341 to start the year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Registers first save

Munoz picked up the save during Friday's 4-1 win over the Royals, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning. With Drew Steckenrider and Diego Castillo struggling of late and Paul Sewald on the Covid-19 IL, Manager Scott Servais turned to the 23-year-old Munoz for Friday's save and he delivered. Despite permitting two baserunners, Munoz was never in any real danger and has shown significant strikeout upside with 11 in six innings this season. Despite limited big-league experience --23.2 innings over the last three seasons --Munoz is logging meaningful innings and is a reliever to keep an eye on if he receives more save chances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Dealt first loss

Smyly (1-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Pirates after allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk across five innings. The left-hander gave up two runs on two hits and a walk during the second inning, and Michael Chavis and Roberto Perez tacked on solo homers in the fourth and fifth frames. Smyly delivered 9.2 scoreless innings across his first two starts of 2022 but was bit Friday by Pittsburgh. He'll carry a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB into his next start, which projects for Thursday in Atlanta.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Connects on fourth long ball

Varsho went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday. Varsho plated Arizona's second run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and tied the game with a solo blast to right off New York reliever Edwin Diaz in the ninth. Varsho's respectable .190/.308/.476 slash line keeps him on the radar as a catcher, but it needs to be noted that all four of his extra-base hits have left the yard.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slugs third homer

Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday. Walker didn't do much early, but his eighth inning shot off New York reliever Trevor May brought Arizona to within one run of the lead. The 31-year-old has put together a modest five game on base streak to bump his OPS from .583 to .648, though he'll need to start producing numbers like he did in 2019 and 2020 to truly make an impact.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Records third homer

Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against the Twins. Vaughn accounted for Chicago's only run of the game when he led off the fifth inning with his third homer of the season. He had swung a cold bat immediately prior to this performance, collecting just three hits with no counting stats across his last five starts and 16 at-bats. Despite the slow stretch, Vaughn is hitting .313/.389/.625 while maintaining an 11.1 percent strikeout rate across 36 total plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kole Calhoun
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bogaerts’ 3 hits back Wacha, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Xander Bogaerts had three hits, second baseman Trevor Story made three key defensive plays and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay’s 21-year-old shortstop, had the first multi-homer game of his career. Michael Wacha...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Accounts for lone run Friday

Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees. Reyes got the Guardians on the board with his fourth-inning blast, but that was their lone run of the game. This was Reyes' second homer in as many contests, and he's hit safely in his last three games. The slugger is slashing .196/.226/.314 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in 53 plate appearances, but he's also striking out at a 37.7 percent clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Blows save but notches win

Diaz (1-0) got the win during Friday's 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, blowing the save by allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts in the ninth inning. Pitching for the second straight night and for the third time in four days, Diaz retired the first two batters in the ninth before serving up a game-tying home run to Daulton Varsho. New York rallied with a run in the top of the tenth to take the lead and put Diaz in line for his first victory of the season. Despite the slip up, Diaz possesses a 2.57 ERA with 12 strikeouts in seven innings and should be locked into the closer role.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Isaac Mattson: Healthy at Triple-A

Mattson (shoulder) has made three relief appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, covering three no-hit scoreless innings while striking out three and issuing one walk. Mattson dealt with a sore right shoulder in spring training, which closed the door on any outside chance he had for making the Orioles' Opening Day roster. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster April 8, Mattson will face an even tougher time making it back in the big leagues even though he's now healthy again.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Mariners#Lefties
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Wednesday

Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against Oakland. Urias went 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games. Kelvin Gutierrez will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Walks five in loss

Martinez (0-2) took the loss during Friday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Martinez was able to keep Los Angeles off the board early despite traffic on the bases but was done in by two solo homers in the fifth inning which prompted his removal. After pitching well in his first start of the season, the 31-year-old has now surrendered six runs in 9.2 innings with nine walks over his last two starts. He'll look to rebound against Cincinnati on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Pitching well in Triple-A

Feltner (2-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 across five innings to earn the win Friday against Triple-A Round Rock. Feltner turned in a dominant performance that continued his strong start to the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. He's maintained a 3.10 ERA with a 24:8 K:BB while allowing three home runs across 20.1 frames, marks that are made more impressive given the hitter-friendly nature of the PCL. Feltner made his major-league debut in 2021, and he should have the chance to enter the Rockies' rotation at some point in the 2022 campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Launches first homer

Perez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional RBI during Friday's 4-2 win against the Cubs. The veteran backstop delivered a two-run single during the second inning and followed with a solo homer in the fifth to power Pittsburgh's offense. Perez was 0-for-10 with six strikeouts over his past five games entering the series in Chicago, but he's 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs through two games versus the Cubs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Two hits, stolen base

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run, walk and a stolen base in a 6-1 win over San Diego on Friday. Freeman singled and stole second in the first inning, walked in the third and singled and scored in the seventh to continue a torrid five game-stretch that's see n the 32-year-old go 10-for-20 with three multi-hit games. After a slow start, the first-year Dodger is slashing .346/.417/.519 to place among the league leaders in each category while the theft was his first.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Dominant in high-leverage role

Helsley has yet to allow a run across 5.1 innings this season. Helsley hasn't been giving much up at all -- he's yielded just one hit with no walks while dialing up 11 strikeouts. He threw 1.1 perfect innings to earn his third hold of the year Friday versus the Reds. The 27-year-old should continue to see plenty of high-leverage opportunities, though Giovanny Gallegos has done well as the closer so far, so Helsley's usage is likely to come before the ninth inning in most games.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Suns' JaVale McGee: Provides 15 off bench

McGee contributed 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in a 114-111 win over New Orleans on Friday. McGee eclipsed double figures for the second straight game including three of his last four. The veteran big man has been extremely efficient as he has missed just one shot through the first three games of the series.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy