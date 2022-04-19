ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden launches $6B effort to bail out distressed nuclear power plants, in bid to boost carbon-free electricity

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Biden launches $6B...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hinkley: Activists lose bid to stop nuclear plant dumping mud

Campaigners have lost a legal challenge to stop mud from alongside Hinkley Point C being dumped in the Severn Estuary. The nuclear plant's developers, EDF, were using a licensed disposal site near Cardiff but this led to extensive protests. The campaigners argued a marine licence for the work was unlawfully...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plants#Electricity#Ap
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian spies hacked Kansas nuclear power plant, feds say

The U.S. Department of Justice announces charges on Thursday against four Russian nationals — three of which were government spies — in a pair of hacking campaigns in the U.S., including the hacking of a nuclear power plant in Kansas. One indictment specifically charges Russian nationals Pavel Aleksandrovich...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy