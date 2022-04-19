ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ADH: 2 additional deaths, 20 total this flu season

By Gary Gilbert
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkjnM_0fE1hR1w00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report showing two deaths and more than 100 new flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports show that there were 109 new flu cases reported in the last seven days. Health officials also reported two flu-related deaths, raising the total to 20.

Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.2 percent among public schools. To view the full report as well as past weekly reports, Arkansans can visit the ADH’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adh#Flu Season#Influenza#Arkansans
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 16 News

WATCH: Garth Brooks previews concert at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a press conference before he takes the stage at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. You can watch the press conference in the player above beginning at 3 p.m. Brooks, the No. 1 selling solo artist in American history with over 157 million records sold, will […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Officers investigating suicide near River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy