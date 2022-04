When we talk of the best Android smartphones money can buy, the list typically narrows down to flagship offerings from two brands: Samsung and Google. As of 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 6 Pro represent the best Android smartphones offered in terms of features. For anyone thinking of investing in a flagship smartphone this year, there is a good chance that these two devices will be in contention. However, given that both these smartphones are capable devices, choosing might not be an easy task. That’s where our detailed comparison between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in. If you’re torn between these two excellent smartphones, there are some things you should know before you decide to swipe your credit card.

