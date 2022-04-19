ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Fight in Topeka leads to shots fired

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT News
 3 days ago

Daniel Puente-Martinez (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Jail has a man in custody after a fight between a group of people ended with someone pulling out a gun Tuesday evening.

Inmate records showed Daniel Puente-Martinez, 24, faces charges including:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Topeka Police Department Lt. Manuel Munoz confirmed Wednesday that investigators arrested Puente-Martinez in connection with the fight that led to shots fired, but also added that there were potentially others involved.

“Detectives are still following up on leads as the victim was not cooperative,” Munoz said.

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)

Multiple calls reporting a shooting came in around 5:15 p.m., according to a TPD watch commander. A photo sent to KSNT 27 News showed as many as eight marked Topeka police cars arriving and parking in the area of Southeast 19th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, where TPD said the shooting took place.

The TPD watch commander confirmed around 6 p.m. that there was a fight between a group of people near that intersection, and at one point someone there began firing shots around the area. One man at the scene of the fight and shooting ran away, but TPD later told KSNT 27 News that police got ahold of him over the phone. The man told them he was not hurt, but refused to give them any more information.

Everyone involved knew each other and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the TPD watch commander. Officers at the scene did not find any shooting victims as of 7 p.m., but said bullets hit multiple houses and cars around the area.

(KSNT Photo/Matthew Johnstone)
TPD said officers have detained several people as its investigation into the fight and shooting continues. Besides Puente-Martinez, however, the department did not release the names of anyone involved, or any potential charges any of them could face.

