Scottsdale, AZ

Polestar cars move into Scottsdale

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Polestar, an electric performance car maker, opened a new retail location – known as a Polestar Space – at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The new showroom offers sales, service, and test drives of the all-electric Polestar 2 performance fastback, according to a press release. Polestar Scottsdale is located in the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall at 7014 E. Camelback Road, and is operated by Courtesy Automotive.

As the company’s first retail location in Arizona, Polestar Scottsdale gives Valley of the Sun residents the opportunity to experience Polestar vehicles first-hand and learn more about them from specialists.

As part of the brand’s innovative retail model, Polestar 2 vehicles can be ordered online for home delivery in the greater Phoenix area, or with the help of a Polestar specialist at the Scottsdale Space. A test drive can be coordinated on-site or at a customer’s location of choice via Polestar.com/test-drive.

“Polestar Scottsdale gives the brand a great presence in the southwest. Phoenix is a rapidly growing market, with a 99% year-over-year increase in electric vehicle registrations in 2021,” said Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar North America. “After several months of operating from a temporary facility, we are thrilled to be in our permanent home in the greater Phoenix area.”

Arizona, already the 11th largest market in the US for EVs, is experiencing robust growth, with sales of electric cars up 96% year-over-year in 2021, according to the press release, which cites IHS Markit data.

“We are excited to move Polestar Scottsdale into its permanent ‘space’ within Scottsdale Fashion Square among some of the world’s leading luxury brands,” said Jason Church, chief operating officer of Courtesy Automotive Group. “For customers who don’t want or need to come visit our new space, Polestar specialists will deliver a vehicle to the customer’s location for a test drive, and cars can be purchased through Polestar.com. Polestar 2 EVs are readily available through Polestar Scottsdale.”

Daily Independent

