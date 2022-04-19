ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ADH: 2 additional deaths, 20 total this flu season

By Gary Gilbert
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report showing two deaths and more than 100 new flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports show that there were 109 new flu cases reported in the last seven days. Health officials also reported two flu-related deaths, raising the total to 20.

Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.2 percent among public schools. To view the full report as well as past weekly reports, Arkansans can visit the ADH’s website.

