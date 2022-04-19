ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NCSU student gives gift of life to Georgia man

By WRAL
WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen NC State University student Ben DeRose was killed last fall, his organs were...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Augusta Chronicle

Search ends for Bartow native Seth Evans

Police in Athens announced Monday, April 11, the body of Bartow native Seth Stephen Evans, 27, had been found. "His body was recovered from the North Oconee River," stated Lt. Shaun Barnett with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, adding the body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The search for Evans began after he was reported missing March 30.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncsu#Nc State University
HipHopDX.com

Future Gives Back To His Old Georgia High School

Decatur, GA – Future gave back to his old high school in a big way over the Easter holiday weekend. The Freebandz head visited his alma mater Columbia High School as part of his Freewishes Foundation and gifted the school’s sports teams a fully upgraded weight room. King...
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

11 Tell-Tale Signs You're A True Georgian, As Told By A Life-Long Local

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I was born and raised in beautiful Savannah, Georgia. I consider myself a local expert on a lot of Southeastern rituals and traditions. Growing up, many of us in the Peach State share similar experiences, no matter in what county we grew up.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WRBL News 3

A Love for Medicine and for Each Other

Friday city and state officials and representatives from Mercer University will gather on the banks of the Chattahoochee River for the dedication of Mercer’s new School of Medicine campus in Columbus. It opened in January. The best way to put faces to this story is by introducing two graduates who fell in love with the […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy