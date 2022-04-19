Free Mulch For Earth Day

The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being homeless on public property could mean a felony charge and up to 6 years in prison. A bill moving through the Tennessee legislature would make it illegal to camp on public property. The motion is not without criticism. FOX13′s Lakiya Scott caught up with those...
Million of Americans get help each month with food stamps to help buy food, and millions will still benefit from emergency benefits this month. The public health emergency was supposed to expire April 15, but has been extended 90 more days. States that had been sending their residents emergency benefits...
JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
If you’re buying trees, shrubs, fruit bushes, roses, and even perennial flowers from a mail-order vendor, odds are the plants will show up “bare root,” i.e. without any soil around the roots. Bare-root plants are much less expensive to ship than the container-grown and/or balled-and-burlapped plants you’ll...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you ever needed to DIY a project in your home or yard, but you didn’t have the tools to do it?. A new community tool share and carpentry program in Memphis is working to fix that. Eventually, they hope to have enough volunteers to...
Despite the rush of the growing North Hills, there are some places where the quiet lull of nature rules. Such can be found at the Bradford Woods Reserve, which is hosting its annual Earth Day event on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reserve is located in...
For many people, reducing the carbon footprint means trying to recycle as much as they can, from cardboard to paper and plastic. But for those that find recycling to be less convenient, there are easier ways to cut back on using materials that will just wind up in a landfill.
Gardening is a forgiving hobby. If you forget to water once, plants will usually bounce back after their next good soak. But there are a few bad habits that can hold a garden back. We asked two master gardeners to share some of the most common mistakes they see in...
The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
Part of the joy of gardening is that there are so many different gardening techniques to design and grow your garden. One that is gaining popularity for its affordability compared to raised beds is straw bale gardening. Straw bale gardening is the process of preparing a bale of straw by introducing high amounts of nitrogen into the wet straw and letting the bacteria form internally, decomposing the straw and creating a rich, soil-like medium ideal to grow a vegetable garden in. It has gained popularity recently thanks to the book Straw Bale Gardens Complete by Joel Karsten.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Malco Summer Drive-In is set to open in a matter of days. Malco says the drive-in is set to open Friday, April 29. That’s just one week away!. Carload tickets for April 29-May 5 go on sale April 26 at malco.com. The drive-in will...
There are pros and cons to laying sod to start a new lawn, as opposed to. . On the plus side, laying sod gives you an instant lawn. On the minus side, though, you pay for that immediate gratification: Sod costs more than seed. Also, don't let the quick results to be had from laying sod lull you into a false sense of security regarding the amount of work required: There is just as much preparation involved in laying sod as in sowing grass seed, and proper maintenance (mainly in the form of watering) of the sod should begin right after you have finished laying it.
WASHINGTON — A symbol called a “mobius loop” or the “chasing arrows” is universally recognized as a sign to recycle. Many people assume that a product being stamped with that symbol means it can be recycled. But in reality, it represents the environmentally-conscious adage, “reduce, reuse, recycle,” but it doesn’t actually mean all three apply.
Many events are being held in Connecticut today on Earth Day. It's widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. Earth Day started in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas. Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world marked by...
There’s excitement for advocates like me who are focused on resolving and preventing homelessness for the far too many Coloradans forced to experience it. First, the state House overwhelmingly passed on a bipartisan vote of 54-8 House Bill 22-1083, which provides an expansion to a tax credit program to nonprofit providers who create programs and […]
River rocks are essentially rocks, gravel or boulders that have been gathered from river beds or other places where water has given them smooth and rounded edges. This can include small pea gravel, larger stones ranging in size from lima beans to avocados, and larger rocks and boulders. River rock can be used for walkways, edging, in beds, in containers, on patios, for rain gardens, and a number of other ways.
Cariuma has announced that, in addition to its pair-for-pair Reforestation Program, the brand has made an Earth Month commitment to plant not just two, but ten trees per pair sold through April 30. The choices you make today plant the seeds of the future, literally, so take advantage of this program to support the sustainable skate shoe movement.
