Metroparks, Dana launching lecture series about northwest Ohio's natural resources

Metroparks Toledo and Dana Inc. are launching an annual lecture series about the significance of northwest Ohio’s natural resources, the importance of protecting and restoring ecosystems and ways the community can help the environment.

The lecture first is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 5 in the Glass City Metropark Pavilion and available online via livestream. It is to feature Tim Schetter, chief natural resources officer, Metroparks Toledo; Joe Cappel, vice president of business development, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority; and Marc Gerdeman, brownfields redevelopment officer, city of Toledo.

Three experts in their field will discuss the conversion of former brownfields into clean, safe, natural parkland, on a site where such as transformation is already happening.

A second lecture is planned for 6:30 p.m. June 22 and features former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official Mamie Parker, who will discuss the importance of engaging diverse audiences, especially youth, in the environment. She was first the Black woman regional director in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and oversaw 13 Northeastern states and conservation successes.

More information for online viewing of the lectures is to be available at metroparkstoledo.com .