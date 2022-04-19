ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Metroparks, Dana launching lecture series about northwest Ohio's natural resources

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hxeio_0fE1T3SX00

Metroparks Toledo and Dana Inc. are launching an annual lecture series about the significance of northwest Ohio’s natural resources, the importance of protecting and restoring ecosystems and ways the community can help the environment.

The lecture first is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 5 in the Glass City Metropark Pavilion and available online via livestream. It is to feature Tim Schetter, chief natural resources officer, Metroparks Toledo; Joe Cappel, vice president of business development, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority; and Marc Gerdeman, brownfields redevelopment officer, city of Toledo.

Three experts in their field will discuss the conversion of former brownfields into clean, safe, natural parkland, on a site where such as transformation is already happening.

A second lecture is planned for 6:30 p.m. June 22 and features former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official Mamie Parker, who will discuss the importance of engaging diverse audiences, especially youth, in the environment. She was first the Black woman regional director in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and oversaw 13 Northeastern states and conservation successes.

More information for online viewing of the lectures is to be available at metroparkstoledo.com .

Comments / 0

Related
TiffinOhio.net

Legalizing bigotry with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill will chase businesses away from Ohio

Question: How could you blow a $20 billion investment in Ohio? Answer: Chase away business with legislation to legitimize bigotry. A cynical attempt by Ohio House Republicans to further stigmatize and marginalize LGBTQ people in Ohio with a Florida-style “Don’t Say Gay” bill could give Intel pause about breaking ground on the state’s largest private sector investment ever. Understandable. The mammoth chipmaker is a major champion of LGBTQ rights.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Turnpike officials express concern about toll-collection operator being sold to Singapore-based company

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission officials expressed concern about hiring contractors outside the United States -- including the turnpike’s toll-collection contractor, which was recently acquired by a company based in Singapore. On Monday, the turnpike commission also rejected a proposed agreement with Applegreen USA Welcome Centers...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
NBC4 Columbus

He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he wants to oversee Ohio’s elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As John Adams watched the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which finalized tallies, audits and investigations confirmed Joe Biden’s wins in key states, he still felt there were “shenanigans.” “It was clearly not legitimate,” he told NBC4 in a recent phone interview. “You can say stolen; I really don’t […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Pioneer salmon farm breaks ground

PIONEER, Ohio — After years of debate and some opposition from the community, construction of a northwest Ohio commercial salmon farm is underway. A groundbreaking was held in Pioneer Wednesday morning at the site of AquaBounty's future salmon farm. The 10,000-metric-ton facility will be eight times larger than AquaBounty's...
PIONEER, OH
The Blade

Sports-themed initiative takes on litter

The 2022 Toledo Litter League season is under way, officials announced. Toledo Litter League is a competitive, baseball-themed, community-wide, summer-long litter cleanup and beautification initiative. It is aimed at “striking out” litter in Toledo and Lucas County, the city said in an announcement.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Ohio#Natural Resources#Northeastern States#Dana Inc
The Blade

59 become American citizens at NW Ohio ceremony

FINDLAY – Catherine Ajuma Ajeh’s eyes teared up as she stood before a federal judge Wednesday. But those were tears of happiness. Mrs. Ajeh, 26, who lives in Holland, was among 59 people, originally from 27 countries, sworn in as U.S. citizens at University of Findlay during a naturalization ceremony presided over by Chief Judge Mary Ann Whipple, who serves at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Toledo.
FINDLAY, OH
Cleveland Scene

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

The fact that Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Grendell employs an armed constable is something of a peculiarity. A constable. It sounds both old-fashioned and provincial, something you’d expect to encounter in a BBC period drama, not a 2022 news report. But in Geauga County, the wooded and largely rural territory to Cuyahoga County’s immediate east, the constable functions something like a manservant and errand boy for the judge.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Senate, House candidates raise millions for Ohio contests

As the May 3 election approaches, campaigns across the state are reporting their pre-primary hauls, with millions of dollars pouring into Senate and Congressional races. Seven Republicans and three Democrats are jockeying for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio).
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
The Blade

Outdoors: Abundance of walleye tempts a few to cheat

Walleye are a plentiful resource in Lake Erie. The best guesstimate puts the population of adult fish at somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 million. In order to protect that resource, there are rules on the books that limit the daily catch and place a minimum size on walleye. The biologists that make monitoring the walleye stock their life's work provide direction as to how those rules are formulated.
MAUMEE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Democrats are running to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Democrats are vying for a spot on Capitol Hill — and hoping a blue wave will secure the Buckeye State a second Democratic seat in the U.S. Senate. A 20-year left-of-center Congressman, a progressive Columbus consumer protection attorney, and an information technology executive are competing to represent Ohio in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Essence

First Black Woman Majority Owner To Grow, Dispense And Process Cannabis In Ohio Announced

Ariane Kirkpatrick owns three marijuana dispensaries: Harvest of Beavercreek, Harvest of Columbus, and Harvest of Athens. As of April 13, 2022, Ariane Kirkpatrick became “the first female and Black, majority owner of a vertically integrated cannabis company in Ohio.” A company that is vertically integrated means, they control all of the stages “of the production path – growing, dispensing, and processing.”
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy