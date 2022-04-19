Biden admin says it will appeal court order lifting mask mandates on public transit if CDC recommends
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday that it would appeal a court order lifting mask mandates on public transportation if the officials with the CDC decide it is necessary.
The DOJ statement comes hours after President Joe Biden, when asked whether travelers should continue to wear masks on airplanes, responded: "It's up to them."
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese
