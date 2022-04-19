ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin says it will appeal court order lifting mask mandates on public transit if CDC recommends

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Travelers with and without face masks navigate through the domestic terminal of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after Biden's administration announced that it will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, following a Florida court ruling, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

LOS ANGELES, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday that it would appeal a court order lifting mask mandates on public transportation if the officials with the CDC decide it is necessary.

The DOJ statement comes hours after President Joe Biden, when asked whether travelers should continue to wear masks on airplanes, responded: "It's up to them."

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

